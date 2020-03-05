Jurgen Klopp criticises Liverpool FC for not passing to 25-year-old more

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp was unhappy with his Liverpool FC team at their inability to find Takumi Minamino in dangerous positions during their 2-0 loss to Chelsea FC in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night.

The Japan international was one of a number of changes that Jurgen Klopp made to the Liverpool FC team for their trip to west London following their 3-0 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road last weekend.

Minamino was one of Liverpool FC’s brightest sparks in the fifth-round tie at Stamford Bridge as the January signing posed a threat to the Chelsea FC defence with his darting runs and incisive passing.

However, the 25-year-old was powerless to prevent the Blues from securing a comfortable win after goals from Willian and Ross Barkley either side of half-time at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Liverpool FC’s 2-0 loss to Chelsea FC, Klopp admitted that he was disappointed at his side’s inability to maximise Minamino’s attacking threat in the cup tie.

“Takumi had a really good game. We could have used him much more often,” Klopp said.

“If Neco [Williams] sees him once or twice he was completely free at the edge [of the box], he shot the cross more or less. If he’d seen him it would have helped.”

Liverpool FC signed Minamino in a £6.75m deal from Austrian side RB Salzburg in the January transfer window to bolster their midfield options.

The Reds will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Bournemouth at Anfield in Saturday’s early kick-off.

