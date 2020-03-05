Jurgen Klopp criticises Liverpool FC for not passing to 25-year-old more
Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp says the Reds could have passed more often to Takumi Minamino in their FA Cup defeat at Chelsea FC
Jurgen Klopp was unhappy with his Liverpool FC team at their inability to find Takumi Minamino in dangerous positions during their 2-0 loss to Chelsea FC in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night.
The Japan international was one of a number of changes that Jurgen Klopp made to the Liverpool FC team for their trip to west London following their 3-0 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road last weekend.
Minamino was one of Liverpool FC’s brightest sparks in the fifth-round tie at Stamford Bridge as the January signing posed a threat to the Chelsea FC defence with his darting runs and incisive passing.
However, the 25-year-old was powerless to prevent the Blues from securing a comfortable win after goals from Willian and Ross Barkley either side of half-time at Stamford Bridge.
Speaking at his post-match media conference about Liverpool FC’s 2-0 loss to Chelsea FC, Klopp admitted that he was disappointed at his side’s inability to maximise Minamino’s attacking threat in the cup tie.
“Takumi had a really good game. We could have used him much more often,” Klopp said.
“If Neco [Williams] sees him once or twice he was completely free at the edge [of the box], he shot the cross more or less. If he’d seen him it would have helped.”
Liverpool FC signed Minamino in a £6.75m deal from Austrian side RB Salzburg in the January transfer window to bolster their midfield options.
The Reds will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Bournemouth at Anfield in Saturday’s early kick-off.
MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views
Follow @thesportreview on Instagram
MORE: Jamie Carragher sends message to Liverpool FC ahead of Bournemouth clash
MORE: The latest football transfer news
MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers
MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?
MORE: Man United latest news
MORE: Arsenal FC latest news
MORE: Chelsea FC latest news
MORE: Liverpool FC latest news