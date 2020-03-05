Jurgen Klopp criticises Liverpool FC for not passing to 25-year-old more

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp says the Reds could have passed more often to Takumi Minamino in their FA Cup defeat at Chelsea FC

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 5 March 2020, 06:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp was unhappy with his Liverpool FC team at their inability to find Takumi Minamino in dangerous positions during their 2-0 loss to Chelsea FC in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night.

The Japan international was one of a number of changes that Jurgen Klopp made to the Liverpool FC team for their trip to west London following their 3-0 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road last weekend.

Minamino was one of Liverpool FC’s brightest sparks in the fifth-round tie at Stamford Bridge as the January signing posed a threat to the Chelsea FC defence with his darting runs and incisive passing.

However, the 25-year-old was powerless to prevent the Blues from securing a comfortable win after goals from Willian and Ross Barkley either side of half-time at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Liverpool FC’s 2-0 loss to Chelsea FC, Klopp admitted that he was disappointed at his side’s inability to maximise Minamino’s attacking threat in the cup tie.

“Takumi had a really good game. We could have used him much more often,” Klopp said.

“If Neco [Williams] sees him once or twice he was completely free at the edge [of the box], he shot the cross more or less. If he’d seen him it would have helped.”

Liverpool FC signed Minamino in a £6.75m deal from Austrian side RB Salzburg in the January transfer window to bolster their midfield options.

The Reds will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Bournemouth at Anfield in Saturday’s early kick-off.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes fires warning at Man United team-mates
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes fires warning at Man United team-mates
Christian Pulisic
Frank Lampard gives latest Chelsea FC injury update on Christian Pulisic
Gabriel Martinelli
Gabriel Martinelli reveals why he didn’t sign for Man United
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta tells Arsenal youngster to ‘put his head down’
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp rates Frank Lampard’s impact at Chelsea FC
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker reacts to Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Liverpool FC
Christian Pulisic
Frank Lampard issues Chelsea FC update on Christian Pulisic injury
Virgil van Dijk
Paul Merson: This Liverpool FC star should win player of the year award
ScoopDragon Football News Network