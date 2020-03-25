Trent Alexander-Arnold sends proud message to Liverpool FC fans

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Trent Alexander-Arnold says it was a proud moment when he heard the Liverpool FC fans singing their chant for the full-back for the first time.

The England international is one of the most popular players with the Liverpool FC supporters given the right-back has come through their Melwood Academy to establish himself as a first-team regular.

Alexander-Arnold’s show-stopping performances have also enamored him to the Liverpool FC fanbase as the 21-year-old has a big influence from games despite playing at right-back.

The Liverpool FC star is the Premier League’s leading assist maker this season with 12 in 29 games in the English top flight to help the Reds challenge for the title.

Alexander-Arnold has also scored two Premier League goals to earn comparisons to Brazil legend Cafu.

The England star is considered the best right-back in the Premier League and perhaps Europe based upon current form.

The Liverpool FC defender admitted that he was humbled when he heard the Reds fans sing their chant about the full-back for the first time.

“It was one of the proudest moments of my life, definitely,” Alexander-Arnold told GQ, as quoted by Metro.

“It’s something I’m massively proud of, something I think comes with responsibility. I don’t take it for granted, because I know it’s so hard to do it.

“It’s probably everyone in the stadium’s dream to be that person who’s in the team who’s from the actual city that they’re from and to be able to do that having been a fan growing up.

“I think it’s an honour [to be a Scouser], really. It’s probably one of the best things you can be.

“Everyone’s got the same beliefs, the same drive to succeed, the same hard-work ethic, the tenacity. The passion in what they believe in is a massive thing in this city.”

Alexander-Arnold has scored four goals and has made 25 assists in 77 games in the Premier League over the past three seasons.

Liverpool FC are sitting 25 points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip