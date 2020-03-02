Virgil van Dijk issues Liverpool FC rallying cry ahead of Chelsea FC tie

Virgil van Dijk (Photo: EA Sports)

Virgil van Dijk has urged Liverpool FC to “strike back straight away” against Chelsea FC in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night.

The Reds suffered their first Premier League defeat in 45 games with a 3-0 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening.

Liverpool FC were thoroughly outplayed by the Hornets in the English capital as goals from Ismaila Sarr and Troy Deeney sealed a surprise win.

Jurgen Klopp’s side finished five games short of Arsenal’s record of 49 games unbeaten following Watford’s 3-0 win.

The Reds have let in five goals in their last two Premier League games after conceding one goal in their previous 10 fixtures before their 3-2 win over West Ham and 3-0 loss at Watford.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Chelsea FC in the FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night in pursuit of a place in the quarter-final draw.

Van Dijk is demanding a response from his Liverpool FC team-mates against Chelsea FC in the cup tie in the English capital.

“The whole season, we didn’t lose a game like this,” Van Dijk told Liverpool FC’s website. “They did very well, but we should have done better. We want to strike back straight away and we will.”

Liverpool FC are still sitting 22 points clear of Manchester City in the title race following their first defeat in 28 games this term.

Van Dijk defended Liverpool FC’s defensive record in the past two games.

“The last game [was] one set-piece and one good goal,” Van Dijk added.

“It should be better obviously, that’s clear. But if you look at the whole season we have been pretty good defensively, I think we have the most clean sheets in the league. But we know there is room for improvement and we will. That’s the good thing about our mentality.

“We won’t walk away from this. We have to improve, we have to do better. It’s not acceptable that we lose here 3-0 – and also the way [we lost] as well.”

Liverpool FC will take on Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday.

