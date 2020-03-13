Michael Owen makes claim about Liverpool FC after Champions League exit

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen has claimed that Liverpool FC still remain as the best team in Europe despite their Champions League exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

The Reds were beaten 3-2 in front of their home fans on Wednesday night after extra-time as the Merseyside outfit suffered a 4-2 loss on aggregate.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have been knocked out of the FA Cup and the Champions League in the last few days to leave the Premier League title as their last remaining hope of further silverware this season.

Despite their drop in form in recent weeks, former Reds striker Owen feels certain that Liverpool FC still remain as the team to beat in Europe following their brilliant form in recent seasons.

Speaking on BT Sport after the final whistle on Wednesday night, Owen said: “There’s no question whatsoever that every single big team around Europe has just breathed a huge sigh of relief, Liverpool are out, and I’ve got no doubts that they are the best team in Europe at the moment.

“Yes, they’ve been beaten over two legs but they are still the best team in Europe and they were absolutely outstanding for 90 minutes.

“As Rio [Ferdinand] said, the difference between the two sides was the goalkeepers.”

Liverpool FC will now have to dust themselves down as they prepare for their Merseyside derby showdown against Everton at Goodison Park on Monday night in the Premier League.

As things stand, the Reds are just two wins away from securing the Premier League title for the first time in their history.

Liverpool FC will host Crystal Palace in their next Premier League game after that on Saturday 21 March.

