Tony Adams: You can’t give the Premier League title to Liverpool FC

Tony Adams has suggested that it would be unfair to hand the Premier League title to Liverpool FC if the season is not completed.

The footballing world is currently in limbo after the coronavirus outbreak caused the Premier League season to be put on hold until April at the earliest.

Liverpool FC are within a whisker of winning their first-ever Premier League title, with Jurgen Klopp’s men currently 25 points clear at the top of the table and two wins away from securing the trophy.

It remains to be seen whether the season will be able to be completed or whether the footballing authorities will have to come up with another solution to deal with the hiatus.

One solution that has been suggested is to end the season with the table as it currently stands, but former Arsenal captain Adams doesn’t feel that would be fair.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Adams said: “I don’t think [the season] is completed.

“Hopefully we get going quickly and all will be revealed and that’s what I’m hoping will happen.

“Sometimes it’s futile thinking because we’ve got scenarios in our head.

“I think I’d like to stay in reality and I don’t think you can’t make any decisions today.

“I am not going to speculate ‘if this happens and that happens’ because who knows?

“What we can do today, I don’t think you can give the [Premier League] to Liverpool and I don’t think you can relegate three clubs or get Leeds promoted or West Brom.

“It’s not completed, we’re living in today, we’re just going to have to see what materialises and make educated decisions down the road.

“If they cancel the Euros there’s an element of actually they can finish the Premier League.

“That makes perfect sense to me, hopefully that will be another scenario, who knows?

“We might just start again afresh from next season.”

Liverpool FC are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action on 5 April with a trip to Manchester City in the top flight.

The Reds were recently knocked out of the FA Cup and Champions League to leave the Premier League as their last major title hope this season.

