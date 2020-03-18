Tony Adams: You can’t give the Premier League title to Liverpool FC

Tony Adams suggests it would be unfair to hand the Premier League title to Liverpool FC if the season is not completed

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 18 March 2020, 04:45 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Tony Adams has suggested that it would be unfair to hand the Premier League title to Liverpool FC if the season is not completed.

The footballing world is currently in limbo after the coronavirus outbreak caused the Premier League season to be put on hold until April at the earliest.

Liverpool FC are within a whisker of winning their first-ever Premier League title, with Jurgen Klopp’s men currently 25 points clear at the top of the table and two wins away from securing the trophy.

It remains to be seen whether the season will be able to be completed or whether the footballing authorities will have to come up with another solution to deal with the hiatus.

One solution that has been suggested is to end the season with the table as it currently stands, but former Arsenal captain Adams doesn’t feel that would be fair.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Adams said: “I don’t think [the season] is completed.

“Hopefully we get going quickly and all will be revealed and that’s what I’m hoping will happen.

“Sometimes it’s futile thinking because we’ve got scenarios in our head.

“I think I’d like to stay in reality and I don’t think you can’t make any decisions today.

“I am not going to speculate ‘if this happens and that happens’ because who knows?

“What we can do today, I don’t think you can give the [Premier League] to Liverpool and I don’t think you can relegate three clubs or get Leeds promoted or West Brom.

“It’s not completed, we’re living in today, we’re just going to have to see what materialises and make educated decisions down the road.

“If they cancel the Euros there’s an element of actually they can finish the Premier League.

“That makes perfect sense to me, hopefully that will be another scenario, who knows?

“We might just start again afresh from next season.”

Liverpool FC are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action on 5 April with a trip to Manchester City in the top flight.

The Reds were recently knocked out of the FA Cup and Champions League to leave the Premier League as their last major title hope this season.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Juan Mata
Juan Mata: What I really think of Bruno Fernandes at Man United
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard wants Chelsea FC to sign 22-year-old Bundesliga star – report
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Screen grab / Sky Sports)
‘Pure quality’: Roy Keane talks up Man United attacker
Juan Mata
Juan Mata: What I really think of Bruno Fernandes at Man United
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Arsenal hold talks to offload 31-year-old flop – report
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
William Saliba will walk straight into Arsenal team, claims ex-defender
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Jurgen Klopp
‘That wouldn’t be fair’: Sir Kenny Dalglish on Liverpool FC title situation
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC urged to make these two key signings in the summer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Eric Bailly: Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ‘like an uncle’
ScoopDragon Football News Network