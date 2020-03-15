Alan Smith: If Liverpool FC do ever win the title it will be an anti-climax

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Alan Smith has claimed that it will be a “massive anti-climax” if Liverpool FC are ever crowned Premier League champions this season.

The Reds are currently sitting 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and just two wins away from the title, but the season’s fate is unclear after all elite football in England was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As things stand, the Reds are scheduled to return to Premier League action on 5 April when they travel to Manchester City, but it is not clear whether the postponement will be extended as the virus outbreak continues to develop.

With the future of the current campaign in doubt, it is unclear what would unfold if the season is not able to be fully completed.

Former Arsenal star Smith feels that it would be a huge anti-climax at Anfield even if the Reds are crowned champions this season.

Writing in his column for the Evening Standard, Smith said: “Looking at it from a player’s perspective, I do feel sorry for the likes of Jordan Henderson, who would have had the honour of following Alan Hansen in 1990 as a Liverpool captain hoisting the precious silverware.

“Henderson and his team-mates would immediately have found a place in Anfield folklore.

“Now, uncertainty reigns, rather than the Reds. When, if ever, will this campaign get finished? How do the authorities handle such an unprecedented situation?

“Whatever happens now, though, the gloss has gone. If Liverpool do eventually get crowned, it’s going to prove a massive anti-climax, so I can’t help but feel sorry for Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and all who deserve every plaudit going for a magnificent effort.

“Their consistency of performance has been something to behold.

“More generally, the club is run with fantastic precision. The management, recruitment, attitude and ability have been fine tuned to an impressive degree. After years of hard work, it has all come together in spectacular fashion.

“Yet, the history books look set to include an important asterisk next to the 2019-20 season. This period will be remembered for a virulent bug rather than the club that came out on top.”

Liverpool FC’s form in the Premier League this season has been nothing short of remarkable, with the Reds having won all but two of their games in the top flight so far this term.

