Pundit salutes Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain despite Liverpool FC defeat

Chris Sutton has singled out Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for special praise for his performance in Liverpool FC’s Champions League defeat by Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

The England international produced a positive performance for the Reds as he notched up the assist for Georginio Wijnaldum’s opener at Anfield.

Oxlade-Chamberlain ended up being substituted in the 82nd minute at Anfield before the Reds ended up losing 3-2 after extra-time to end their hopes of defending their Champions League title.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been more of a regular fixture in the Liverpool FC first-team in recent weeks after gradually working his way back to full fitness following his lengthy injury lay-off.

And despite the disappointment of Wednesday night’s defeat, Sutton believes that Oxlade-Chamberlain deserves a lot of praise for the way he performed on Wednesday night.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Sutton said: “Oxlade-Chamberlain was taken off after 82 minutes after running himself into the ground.

“He can be proud of his performance – his gave his all, and his contribution left the tie in the balance.”

Liverpool FC will now turn their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their trip to Goodison Park to take on local rivals Everton.

The Merseyside outfit are just two wins away from winning the Premier League title this season as they bid to try and clinch the last major piece of silverware on offer to them.

