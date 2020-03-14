Liverpool FC star apologises to fans after Champions League exit

Andy Robertson (Photo: LFC TV / Screen grab)

Andy Robertson has taken to social media to apologise to Liverpool FC fans after the Reds were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC ended up suffering a 3-2 defeat on the night at Anfield, leading to a 4-2 loss on aggregate, as the Spanish side knocked out the holders and progressed to the quarter-finals.

It capped a disappointing few days for Liverpool FC, who were also knocked out of the FA Cup by Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge earlier this month.

Liverpool FC remain focused on the Premier League title, with the Reds currently 25 points clear at the top of the table as things stand.

Reds defender Robertson took to Twitter on Thursday in the aftermath of Wednesday’s defeat to offer his reaction to his side’s Champions League exit, and his post included an apology to supporters.

Robertson wrote: “That was a tough one to take, gutted to have lost after the way we played!

“The fans were incredible, we’re sorry we didn’t come through for you. So proud to be a part of this team and club! #YNWA.”

The 26-year-old defender has been a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool FC team this season, with Robertson having scored one goal and made seven assists in 28 Premier League games for the Reds.

He has also made a further 10 appearances in the cup competitions for Liverpool FC so far this term.

