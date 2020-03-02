Andy Robertson issues Liverpool FC warning to Chelsea FC

Andy Robertson (Photo: LFC TV/Screen grab)

Andy Robertson has warned Chelsea FC that he and his Liverpool FC team-mates are set to do everything they can to try and bounce back in their FA Cup clash on Tuesday night.

The Reds are preparing for their trip to Stamford Bridge in the cup competition as they look to respond to their disappointing 3-0 loss to Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Liverpool FC suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season at Vicarage Road as they were outplayed by Watford, who ended up being worthy winners.

Jurgen Klopp’s men must now dust themselves down as they prepare for their trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Frank Lampard’s Chelsea FC side in the FA Cup fifth round.

Chelsea FC warmed up for the game with a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon and the Blues will be eager to progress in the cup competition.

Robertson has now declared that it is up to him and his team-mates to prove that the Watford defeat was just a blip with a solid performance against Chelsea FC.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Liverpool FC’s website, Robertson said: “Our message has always been the same: we can’t get carried away.

“Of course, fans are going to get carried away and enjoy the moment we’re in and that’s nice for us because if our fans are enjoying the way we’re playing and what we’re doing, it means we’re doing something right.

“For us, we know how hard this league is. Today we were hoping to make it only three wins away but we’re still four wins away and it’s going to be tough but we believe we can do it.

“That’s up to us to now show that and bounce back against Chelsea in the cup, then we’ve got another massive game against Bournemouth.

“We really need to put in a proper LFC performance and show everyone that this was just a blip, that now we’re going to crack on and get to where we want to be.

“Everyone knows where that is – but it’s up to us to now show it.”

Liverpool FC are still 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table as things stand.

