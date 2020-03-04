Former Arsenal star delights in Liverpool FC’s loss to Watford

Gilberto Silva reveals why he was so happy to see Liverpool FC lose to Watford in the Premier League at the weekend

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 4 March 2020, 04:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Gilberto Silva has revealed his delight at seeing Liverpool FC’s long unbeaten run come to an end at the weekend.

Liverpool FC were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Watford in the Premier League on Saturday night as their 44-game unbeaten run was brought to an abrupt halt.

The run came within just five games of Arsenal’s famous 49-game unbeaten run set in 2004, with Gilberto a key player for the Gunners during that run under Arsene Wenger.

The Merseyside outfit remain as the firm favourites to win the Premier League title this season, but former midfielder Gilberto has revealed his delight at seeing Liverpool FC’s impressive run come to an end.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Gilberto said: “I was expecting them to do it.

“For most people it was unexpected that they would lose at Watford but we are still there as number one and this is a very special achievement.”

Despite their loss at the weekend, Liverpool FC remain as the overwhelming favourites to win the Premier League title this season.

They currently sit 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and they have only dropped five points all season under Jurgen Klopp.

Next up for the Reds is a home clash against Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday lunchtime, before their crunch showdown with Atletico Madrid at home in the Champions League next Wednesday night.

