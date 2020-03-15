Jamie Carragher questions whether Liverpool FC will be crowned champions

Jamie Carragher takes to social media to question whether Liverpool FC will be able to be crowned Premier League champions this season

Sunday 15 March 2020
Jamie Carragher
Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has taken to social media to ask whether Liverpool FC will be crowned champions if the Premier League season is unable to be completed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials made the decision to suspend all elite football in England on Friday until the first week of April at the earliest amid concerns about Covid-19 in Europe.

As things stand, Liverpool FC are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table and two wins away from winning the Premier League title.

They are scheduled to return to action with a trip to face Manchester City at The Etihad on 5 April.

However, it is unclear what the future holds for the current season as the virus pandemic continues to wreak havoc in the sporting world.

Posting on Twitter before the official announcement by the Premier League to suspend all games, Liverpool FC legend Carragher wrote: “Inevitable the @premierleague @EFL will be suspended today.

“You can’t start next season until this one finishes when ever that is.

“No title winners? Who goes in the @ChampionsLeague next season?? Leeds WBA +1 miss out on PL??? 3 clubs in Prem stay up.”

Liverpool FC have been the Premier League’s most consistent team this season and they have won all but two of their top-flight games in the league.

They have only dropped points in a defeat by Watford and a draw with Manchester United.

