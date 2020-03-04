Jamie Carragher questions Liverpool FC trophy ambitions this season

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has questioned whether winning the Premier League will be “enough” for Liverpool FC this season.

The Reds have practically got the Premier League title sewn up after having won all but two of their games in the top flight this season to leave them 22 points clear at the top of the table.

Liverpool FC suffered their first defeat of the season during a 3-0 loss to Watford at the weekend but the Merseyside outfit are still expected to take home the trophy this term.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are still looking to defend their Champions League title, with the Reds needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit in their tie with Atletico Madrid later this month.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher feels confident that the Reds have done enough to seal the Premier League title, but he feels that may not be enough for Klopp’s side given their dominant form this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports before the FA Cup tie with Chelsea FC, Carragher said: “I think there’s a bit of a worry – not for the league, the league’s won – it’s actually is the league enough for Liverpool this season?

“The league feels like it’s been won for two or three months. I know Jurgen Klopp wouldn’t say that but it almost feels when you’ve had a season like that it doesn’t feel enough, you still want one of the cups, whether that be the FA Cup or the Champions League.

“The worry is now Chelsea midweek and the following midweek is Atletico Madrid.

“If Liverpool go out of both cup competitions there’s no way it will be a damp squib, because they’ve waited so long to win the title, but there will be a little tinge of how good this team is, the results they’ve had, they probably should win more this season.”

Liverpool FC will look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday when they host Bournemouth at Anfield.

The Reds will then switch their attentions towards the return leg of their Champions League last-16 clash against Atletico Madrid at Anfield next Wednesday night.

