Danny Higginbotham: I’m sick of Liverpool FC title talk

Danny Higginbotham says he is “sick and tired” of talk about whether Liverpool FC should be given the title, claiming that there are far more important issues to be ironed out in the world of football.

The Reds are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and they are just two wins from securing their first ever top-flight crown.

However, the season has been put on hold until early May at the earliest after most of the world went into lockdown amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It remains to be seen when or if the season will be completed, and what the situation means for the fate of the clubs currently in the Premier League.

However, Higginbotham feels that the bigger issue for football in general will be ensuring that the smaller clubs do not go bust during the hiatus.

Writing in his column for The Sun, Higginbotham said: “I am sick and tired of people talking about whether Liverpool should be given the title.

“It keeps being said the most important issue is ensuring the league is completed, to determine promotion and relegation.

“But if we talk about the football family, this is far from the most pressing concern.

“Without a doubt, the biggest priority has to be making sure we don’t see smaller clubs throughout the football pyramid going bust, through no fault of their own.

“For me, the talk is far too weighted in terms of what is going to happen in the Premier League.

“But if we are not careful, a whole host of clubs up and down the country will no longer be with us when football is eventually back up and running.

“With this at stake, is it really worth arguing over trivial matters as to who should finish in the top-four?

“While top-flight clubs stand to lose TV revenues if the season is not completed, is their existence on the line? Further down the leagues, that is exactly where we’re at.

“The Premier League and the England national team owe so much to the lower leagues — and now is the time to ensure their survival.”

Liverpool FC are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action with a trip to Arsenal on 2 May, although it remains to be seen whether there will be further disruption to the fixture list before then.

