Danny Murphy raves about ‘unique’ Liverpool FC star

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Danny Murphy has heaped praise on the “unique” Mohamed Salah and says that the attacker is probably Liverpool FC’s best signing in the last decade.

Salah has been in superb form for Liverpool FC once again this season and his goal against Bournemouth at the weekend took his tally to 20 in all competitions for the Reds this term.

The 27-year-old has also notched up eight assists for his team-mates as the Reds go for glory in both the Premier League and Champions League this season.

Salah has now reached the 20-goal mark for Liverpool FC for three seasons in a row and he is widely regarded as one of the top attacking talents in European football.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Murphy has been hugely impressed by what he has seen from Salah in recent seasons – and he reckons that he’s the Reds’ signing of the decade.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, Murphy said: “Mo Salah is a unique player. To score this many goals so quickly from that wide position is sensational.

“To compare him to strikers is difficult because he doesn’t play centrally, but to achieve what he has so quickly from a wide role is a better achievement than what any of the strikers at Liverpool have achieved.

“He’s probably been as good a buy for Liverpool as anyone over the last ten years.

“I know Luis Suarez was sensational, but Salah’s consistency and his durability as well, he very rarely misses games.

“And he’s so unassuming, he goes about his business so under-the-radar. He’s not flash, he doesn’t do any silly provocative celebrations, he just keeps banging in goals.

“The love for Mo Salah is there – I just think it’s subsided a bit due to Mane’s brilliance this season, and Firmino, too.

“But ultimately when, or if, Mo Salah leaves Liverpool he’s going to be remembered not just because he’s a wonderful goalscorer but because he’s been part of this team that has won the Premier League after 30 years and has won the Champions League.

“That’s why he’ll be remembered. All the goals only matter if something comes at the end of it.”

Liverpool FC will return to Champions League action on Wednesday night when they take on Atletico Madrid in the return leg of their last-16 tie, after having lost the first leg 1-0 in Spain last month.

The Reds will then switch their attentions towards their Merseyside derby clash against Everton on Monday night as they close in on the Premier League title.

