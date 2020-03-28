Liverpool FC tipped to make ‘phenomenal’ signing to rejuvenate squad

Emile Heskey is tipping Liverpool FC to make a move to sign Fabian Ruiz from Napoli this summer

Saturday 28 March 2020, 04:45 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have been tipped to sign Fabian Ruiz to add some quality young talent to their squad by former striker Emile Heskey.

The Reds are likely to be linked with a host of players in the coming weeks and months as the summer transfer window presents Jurgen Klopp with the chance to add to his squad.

Midfielder Ruiz, 23, has been in good form for Napoli this season and he has scored two goals and made two assists in 22 Serie A games for the Italian club.

There have been no concrete reports linking Ruiz with a move to Liverpool FC recently, but former Reds striker Heskey seems to think that he would be a perfect fit for Klopp’s side.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mirror, Heskey said: “Fabian Ruiz looks like a phenomenal player and Liverpool’s midfield is an area that needs strengthening a little bit with it ageing,

“A player like that would be good for Liverpool. Someone who can drive from the midfield, someone who can create stuff – he is a player that I’m sure Liverpool would love to have.”

Liverpool FC are currently in top spot in the Premier League table as they look to win the top-flight title for the first time.

They are 25 points clear and just two wins away from winning the title, but the campaign has been left up in the air after it was put on hold amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As things stand, Liverpool FC are scheduled to return to top-flight action with a trip to Arsenal in early May.

