Fabinho: I know what’s required for Liverpool FC to win the title

Liverpool FC midfielder Fabinho (Photo: LFCTV)

Fabinho believes that his experience of winning the Ligue 1 title with Monaco has been serving him in good stead as Liverpool FC close in on the Premier League trophy.

Despite their surprise 3-0 loss to Watford on Saturday, the Reds have made a sensational start to the new season and Jurgen Klopp’s men are currently flying high at the top of the table as they chase their first ever Premier League title.

Liverpool FC came within a whisker of winning the Premier League last season when they ended up just a single point behind Manchester City in the table.

The Merseyside outfit have stepped up a gear this season and they remain as the clear favourites to lift the trophy in May despite their loss on Saturday.

Fabinho won the Ligue 1 title with Monaco in the 2016-17 season before he officially signed for Liverpool FC in May 2018.

And the Brazilian midfielder feels that his title triumph in France has helped him to understand what is needed to win the league in England.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool FC’s website before the defeat by Watford on Saturday, Fabinho replied when asked if winning Ligue 1 has been helping him this season: “Yes, I believe it does.

“The experience of winning the French championship was important. It’s a different championship from the English one, but it’s an important title, especially as that season we weren’t the favourites but we managed to win it.

“I think last season helped me a lot, too, considering the campaign we had; I got to grips with the reality of the Premier League and appreciated how difficult it is.

“You have to play at a very high level for the whole season if you hope to win the league.

“So, yes, I think it helped me a lot – it helped me improve and know what’s required to win the league.”

Liverpool FC will take on Chelsea FC in the FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, before their home Premier League clash against Bournemouth on Saturday lunchtime next weekend.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip