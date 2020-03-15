Liverpool FC legend makes prediction about when football will resume

Phil Thompson says it's unlikely that the Premier League season will be able to resume in April

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 15 March 2020, 23:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Phil Thompson feels that it is unlikely that the Premier League will return as scheduled at the beginning of April.

The English top flight has been put on hold until early April amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak after a number of Premier League players and staff tested positive for Covid-19.

As things stand, Liverpool FC are set to renew their Premier League title bid on on 5 April when they take on Manchester City away from home.

However, it is not clear whether there will be further postponements as the situation in Europe continues to develop.

Former Liverpool FC star Thompson has admitted that as things stand, he doesn’t expect to see the season resume in the first week of April.

Asked if it was too optimistic that the season could resume in early April, Thompson told Sky Sports: “I would think so. I think they’re just giving themselves breathing time and it’s very difficult to see it get up and running then.

“They’ll be having meetings and every day it will change. I’m watching Sky News every day and it’s changing by the hour. Things are changing all the time.

“Playing behind closed doors is a contentious issue. I believe football is nothing without the fans, it’s a fans game and I like to think it could resume and the fixtures will be completed.

“As Jurgen Klopp said there are bigger issues to be concerned about but it would be good to get the fixtures completed because there’s so many issues to be decided.”

Liverpool FC are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and just two wins away from clinching the top-flight title.

The Reds have only dropped points on two occasions this season, during the 3-0 loss to Watford and the 1-1 draw away to Manchester United.

