Gary Lineker makes claim about Liverpool FC midfielder’s injury

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker has taken to social media to claim that Jordan Henderson’s injury could end up winning the Liverpool FC midfielder the PFA player of the year award.

The England midfielder is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury he picked up during the Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid last month and his absence has been felt strongly by Jurgen Klopp’s men.

In Henderson’s absence, Liverpool FC suffered a 3-0 defeat by Watford in the Premier League at the weekend, before going down 2-0 to Chelsea FC in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night.

The 29-year-old Henderson is widely considered to be a key player for Klopp’s side, with him having scored three goals and made five assists in 25 Premier League games so far this season.

However, England legend Lineker believes that Henderson’s absence from the team in recent games has helped to highlight just how important he is for the Reds.

Posting on Twitter in the wake of Liverpool FC’s loss at Stamford Bridge, Lineker wrote: “There’s every chance that @JHenderson’s injury could well clinch him the Footballer of the Year trophy.

“Sometime’s you don’t realise a player’s importance to a side until they’re absent.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they take on Bournemouth at Anfield in the lunchtime kick-off.

The Reds will then face Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in the return leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

