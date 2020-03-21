Gary Neville discusses the season’s fate as Liverpool FC eye the title

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville has suggested that English football must do everything possible to finish the season – and he believes that there can be a “festival of football” to complete the campaign and bring the country together.

Elite football in England has been put on hold until the first week of May amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, raising questions about how the current campaign will be able to be completed.

Euro 2020 has been postponed until next summer, buying domestic leagues time to be able to complete their campaigns in the coming months before the new season is scheduled to start.

Liverpool FC are leading the way at the top of the Premier League table with a 25-point lead, but there are also other stories to be concluded in the top flight, including Champions League qualification and the relegation battle.

Former Manchester United star Neville feels that the season must be completed, even if that means putting together a packed schedule to finish the campaign in the summer.

Speaking on The Debate on Sky Sports on Thursday night, Neville said: “The doomsday scenario for football is not to finish the existing fixtures for this season.

“I don’t see how next season could go on without finishing this season. At this moment in time the most important thing is they make decisive decisions. They’ve bought themselves some time to react.

“The last thing I’m worried about is sorting out fixtures.

“If footballers need to play every day for nine days they’d do it – would be a festival of football for two weeks where everything finished in two weeks. It could be spectacular – it could bring some joy back to the nation.”

Liverpool FC are currently on the brink of the title after having won all but two of their games in the Premier League so far this season.

