Gerard Houllier issues warning to Liverpool FC after Watford defeat

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Gerard Houllier has warned Liverpool FC that they will need to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Bournemouth at the weekend.

The Reds suffered a surprise 3-0 loss at the hands of Watford at Vicarage Road at the weekend as they lost their first Premier League game of the season.

That result brought to an end their remarkable 44-game unbeaten run in the top flight, but Liverpool FC still remain as the heavy favourites to win their first-ever Premier League title.

Liverpool FC will now switch their attentions towards bouncing back in front of their home fans when they host the Cherries on Saturday lunchtime.

And Houllier has talked up the importance of the Reds making sure they put their defeat behind them by returning to winning ways.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, former Liverpool FC boss Houllier said: “On the day I thought Watford had more intensity in their game. But it’s not the end of the world. It happens.

“The next game is the most important one for Liverpool.

“A big team doesn’t lose twice in a row, that’s what I think.”

Former Liverpool FC manager Houllier went on to reveal his pride at the way the Reds have been performing this season.

He continued: “I admire the spirit and the quality of the team, the way they play, the passion and the enthusiasm they have in their game, and I admire a lot my friend Jurgen Klopp.

“We keep in touch and I will go and see him to congratulate him on this title, because if there’s one thing I’m sure of it’s that Liverpool will win the title.

“And nobody will be more happy and more proud than I am.”

Liverpool FC will take on Atletico Madrid in the return leg of their Champions League last 16 clash at Anfield next Wednesday night, having lost the first leg 1-0 in Spain.

