Jamie Redknapp offers his thoughts on Liverpool FC’s title situation

Jamie Redknapp offers his thoughts on Liverpool FC's Premier League title situation amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 19 March 2020, 05:15 UK
Jamie Redknapp
Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)

Jamie Redknapp has claimed that handing the Premier League title to Liverpool FC without finishing the season would cause “chaos”.

There are huge question marks about what will happen this season after the campaign was put on hold amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

As things stand, Liverpool FC are leading the way at the top of the Premier League table and are within a whisker of claiming the title, with Jurgen Klopp’s men having a 25-point lead at the summit.

Euro 2020 has been postponed for a year until the summer of 2021, potentially freeing up some space for domestic leagues to conclude their campaigns this summer.

However, it remains to be seen when top-flight football will return as the spread of the virus continues to wreak havoc around the world.

Now, former Liverpool FC midfielder Redknapp has waded into the debate by insisting that the Premier League season must be completed no matter what.

Speaking on The Debate on Sky Sports, Redknapp said: “Of course I feel we have to finish the league. It would just feel completely unfair.

“You can’t go null and void, that just doesn’t make any sense to me.

“Even if it runs into next season and we have a half season next year, I feel that we have to fulfil the fixtures somehow if possible.

“Now, nine games to play, if you don’t and you say as it stands give Liverpool the league title and you then relegate Bournemouth, Norwich and Aston Villa, could you imagine the litigations that is going to cause? It’s going to cause chaos.

“I just don’t see that that can happen right now. I feel that somehow we have to finish the season.

“Look, if in six months to a year’s time we’re still in this predicament and people are still becoming ill and people are still self-isolating, I don’t think there is any chance you will finish the season.

“Then you’ve got a big decision to make.

“But right now as it stands, I feel the season, we have to finish it.

“I just don’t see a situation where you can have null and void or just give Liverpool the title.

“I think they’ve got to earn it. We all know they’re going to win it, there’s not a person in the world who doesn’t think that but it’s just about doing the right thing.”

Liverpool FC are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action with a trip to Manchester City in early April, but it is possible that there will be further postponements in the coming weeks.

