Jamie Carragher: Liverpool FC shouldn’t be given the title

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has underlined his belief that Liverpool FC should not be handed the Premier League title by default this season.

The Reds are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and are on the brink of winning the trophy for the first time, but the season is currently on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

As things stand, the Reds are not scheduled to return to Premier League action until 2 May, when they are due to travel to The Emirates to take on Arsenal.

With Euro 2020 having been postponed until next summer, there is the potential for the current Premier League season to be completed before the new campaign is scheduled to start.

And Liverpool FC legend Carragher has admitted that it wouldn’t feel “right” for the Reds to be handed the Premier League title without the season being properly completed.

Speaking on The Debate on Sky Sports on Thursday night, Carragher said: “I’m not saying Liverpool should be given the league.

“For me, if the league doesn’t carry on, there is something that doesn’t feel right. There’s something not quite right about that.

“Yes, Liverpool are going to win the league and they only need to win another one or two games.

“If the league stops, it doesn’t feel right. There would always be something there that didn’t feel quite right about it.

“That wouldn’t affect Liverpool economically or what division they’re in. Teams outside the Premier League really struggle to get back.

“For other clubs, these decisions are going to affect them massively and could do for four or five years.

“Even if it’s August or September for me, it doesn’t matter. Whenever it does, this needs to be finished – then you have to get creative with next season.”

Liverpool FC have only dropped points on two occasions in the Premier League this season – during a 3-0 loss to Watford and a 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

The Reds were dumped out of the FA Cup and Champions League before the season was put on hold earlier this month.

