Liverpool FC urged to make these two key signings in the summer

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jason McAteer has urged Liverpool FC to consider making moves to sign both Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner in the summer transfer window.

The Reds have been in sensational form this season and they currently lead the way at the top of the Premier League table, having won all but two of their top-flight games this term.

Liverpool FC are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table, and they were just two wins from the title before the season was put on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak.

There can be no doubting the fact that Liverpool FC have been the most consistent and top-performing team in the Premier League this season.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s men were dumped out of both the Champions League and FA Cup in recent days after defeats by Atletico Madrid and Chelsea FC.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder McAteer feels that the Reds now need to think about bolstering their squad with the likes of Borussia Dortmund’s Sancho or RB Leipzig’s Werner in the summer.

Speaking in an interview with the Racing Post, McAteer said: “There’s a trade-off to be had and you cannot keep going at that pace. At some point this was going to happen.

“You accept a Klopp team will not change in terms of approach and style. But this particular team cannot keep doing it, this front three is on the brink and has to change.

“And that means that this summer is the time to bring in the likes of Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner.

“The first thing they’ll want is guarantees that they’ll be getting game time in among Liverpool’s trio of superstars but if I was Klopp, I’d be telling them you’ll get more minutes than you think.

“The solution to the front three is not to break it up immediately but Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino can’t go on forever, so this summer Klopp has to be planning for the next stage, they are getting found out.”

Liverpool’s front three have got a way of playing and teams are now figuring out how to defend against them.

Liverpool are getting found out and that will make them easier to play against – so now’s the time to evolve and bring in the next group of top-quality players.

Liverpool FC are currently scheduled to return to action in early April but it remains to be seen whether the Covid-19 crisis will trigger more disruption in the sporting calendar.

