John Aldridge: Why Liverpool FC must get what they deserve

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC should have the chance to get what they “deserve” and win the Premier League title this season, according to John Aldridge.

The Reds are currently leading the way at the top of the Premier League table, after having won all but two of their games in the top flight this term.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have been the dominant force in the top flight, with the Merseyside outfit having built a 25-point lead at the top of the table to leave them just two wins from the title.

The fate of the Premier League season, however, has been thrown up into the air, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As things stand, the campaign is not set to resume until the first weekend of May, and it remains to be seen whether there will be further disruptions before then.

Former Liverpool FC star Aldridge believes that it is only fair that Liverpool FC are given the chance to finish the campaign and win the title this season.

Writing in his column for the Liverpool Echo, Aldridge said: “Hopefully Liverpool get exactly what they deserve this season and that is the Premier League title.

“People talk about how this league season won’t get finished, but it has to. Next year’s league shouldn’t start if this one cannot finish.

“What is the point? What is the point in starting a season and scrapping it 75 per cent of the way through?

“Forget about next year’s competition. What has been started simply has to finish. Whether that is two, three, four months down the line, it just has to finish.

“Next season is the one that can be retracted or reformed for whatever reason. If it starts at Christmas, for example, then split it in half and have the top half compete for the title or Europe.

“The bottom half will be forced to battle for survival. You just can’t stop a season without a conclusion. Anyone suggesting it can is wrong.

“I cannot believe that it has even been suggested.”

Liverpool FC are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action with a trip to Arsenal on 2 May.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip