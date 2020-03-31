Jordan Henderson issues message to Liverpool FC fans

Jordan Henderson (Photo: The Sport Review)

Jordan Henderson has told Liverpool FC fans to be patient during the coronavirus pandemic and says that the Reds squad will be ready for action when the Premier League finally returns.

The English football season has been put on hold until 30 April at the earliest after the rapid spread of Covid-19 across Europe.

Liverpool FC are within touching distance of their first Premier League title, with the Reds currently just two wins from securing the trophy.

It remains to be seen whether the season will return as scheduled or whether there will be further disruptions to the fixture list amid the ongoing pandemic.

However, Reds captain Henderson has insisted that he and his team-mates will be ready for a return to action just as soon as possible.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool FC’s website, Henderson said: “This is why we keep doing the work that we’ve been given, keep doing the training stuff because there will come a time – whenever that is – that we need to go back and start training and play games pretty quickly.

“I’m sure all the lads are doing the stuff to keep ticking over for when we are ready to go back in when it’s safe for us to do so and we can start the Premier League again – that’s all we can do really.”

Henderson also sent a message to Liverpool FC’s supporters during a testing time for everyone up and down the country.

He continued: “We’re missing them [the fans] too, that’s for sure! I would just say stay safe, of course, stay inside and keep listening to all the advice that the government and the authorities have given us.

“If we do that, this will sort of pass quicker than we hope. But just try to stay positive. It’s a perfect sort of chance to use our song that we sing every game in terms of You’ll Never Walk Alone – it’s the perfect opportunity for that. I’ve seen stuff on social media where the nurses were singing along to it, but stuff like that is really powerful.

“This is the time where it’s not just words, you’ve got to use it as best we can as people and as human beings.

“But just listen to the authorities, do your bit, do what you can and hopefully this will go sooner rather than later and everybody can get back to some sort of normality and look forward to what the future holds.”

Liverpool FC, who are 25 points clear at the top of the table, are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action after the hiatus with a trip to Arsenal on 2 May.

