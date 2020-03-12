Jurgen Klopp sends message to Liverpool FC fans about Adrian

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has refused to blame goalkeeper Adrian for Liverpool FC’s Champions League exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

The Reds were dumped out of Europe’s elite club competition at the last-16 stage on Wednesday night as they lost 3-2 in front of their home fans at Anfield as Atletico Madrid wrapped up a 4-2 aggregate win after extra-time.

Liverpool FC had taken an early lead in the game thanks to Georginio Wijnaldum’s header, but the Reds were unable to find a second as the match went into extra-time.

Roberto Firmino fired the Reds into the lead in extra-time but Atletico Madrid then hit back with two goals from Marcos Llorente and another from Alvaro Morata to wrap up the win for the Spanish side.

Goalkeeper Adrian was playing between the posts in the place of Alisson Becker and was at fault for Atletico Madrid’s first goal due to a poor clearance.

However, Klopp felt that it would be wrong to blame Adrian for the defeat after the holders crashed out of the competition.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Klopp said of Adrian’s performance: “He’s a man and he knows that’s how it is.

“We will not blame him for a second – what you do, I don’t know, but stay respectful, that would be really nice because he didn’t want to do that, he saved us in so many moments when he played.

“Since he’s here, he had super performances. This goal didn’t help tonight but that’s how it is. I said, if you lose a game you always lose for some [different] reasons.

“Tonight, this was not the moment when we lost the game, but it had a big impact. We should not say it was not like this because it was obvious, but that’s it. We conceded more goals after that and we didn’t score the goals in other situations. We had plenty of reasons why we didn’t go through.

“How it is in life, especially when your job is in public, people judge you. But he’s a man, a grown man, and he will deal with that.

“We will help him with that but I don’t think he needs it, to be honest.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Monday night with a trip to Merseyside rivals Everton.

