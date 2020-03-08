Jurgen Klopp delivers Liverpool FC injury update ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

Jordan Henderson (Photo: The Sport Review)

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Jordan Henderson is set to return to full training ahead of Liverpool FC’s Champions League showdown with Atletico Madrid next week.

The Liverpool FC captain has been out injured with a hamstring injury he picked up during the 1-0 defeat by the Spanish side in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 last month.

However, Henderson has been stepping up his recovery behind closed doors at Melwood and Klopp has now revealed that the Reds captain has been making good progress in his rehabilitation.

Andy Robertson also missed Liverpool FC’s 2-1 home win over Bournemouth in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday lunchtime as a precaution.

Klopp was quizzed about the fitness of the duo during his post-match news conference after the win over Bournemouth and the German head coach delivered positive updates.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Klopp said of Henderson and Robertson: “What I hear, it should be possible [for them to be available for Atletico]. If we then do it, I don’t know.

“Robbo should not be a problem; he only missed today pretty much.

“He finished the session yesterday and afterwards felt something, but it was then nothing in the end.

“Hendo was out, I don’t know exactly in this moment, but I think he will train tomorrow [Sunday]. If that looks good, I have to make a decision.

“For sure [it will be good to have him back] and some others as well.”

Liverpool FC will host Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night at Anfield after having lost the first leg 1-0 in Spain last month.

After that, the Reds will switch their attentions back to Premier League affairs and their Merseyside derby trip to Everton on Monday 16 March, before a trip to Crystal Palace on 21 March.

