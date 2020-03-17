‘That wouldn’t be fair’: Sir Kenny Dalglish on Liverpool FC title situation

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Sir Kenny Dalglish has insisted that the footballing authorities should not declare the season null and void amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League campaign has been put on hold until further notice in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

As things stand, the Premier League is set to return in the first week of April, but it is possible that the postponement could be further extended amid the pandemic.

The suspension of the season raises questions about how the campaign can be completed, with Liverpool FC currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds have built a 25-point lead at the top of the table and they have won all but two of their Premier League games this term to leave them two wins from the title.

Former Liverpool FC star and manager Dalglish feels that the footballing authorities should find a way to finish the season and not cancel it all together.

Speaking in an interview with the Sunday Post, Dalglish said: “What must definitely not happen is for the 2019-20 campaign to be declared null and void.

“That would not be fair, and any person with football at heart would admit that would be totally out of order.

“In Scotland, would it be fair to say to the Premiership leaders, Celtic, that all of their efforts in the past nine months over 30 games count for nothing?

“The same would apply to Dundee United in the Championship.

“Would any person without an agenda really think it would be the most-sensible outcome to deny Liverpool their chance of winning the title after doing fantastically well in their 29 league games so far to build up a 25-point lead over Manchester City with nine games remaining?

“Of course not. Nobody can allow the hard work to count for nothing.

“So let’s do away with any of this talk, and try to use our time and energy wisely.”

Liverpool FC are currently scheduled to return to action with a trip to Manchester City on 5 April, but it is not clear whether there will be further disruption or not.

