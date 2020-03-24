Kevin Phillips offers clear advice to Liverpool FC boss about Naby Keita

Kevin Phillips says Naby Keita should be given more time to prove himself at Liverpool FC

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 24 March 2020, 04:30 UK
Naby Keita (Photo: Naby Keita / Instagram)

Jurgen Klopp has been urged to give Naby Keita more time to prove himself at Liverpool FC by former striker Kevin Phillips.

The Guinea international has been in and out of the first team at Anfield this season and the 25-year-old has struggled to produce consistent form for the Reds since his move to the club from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2018.

Keita has scored one goal and made one assist in nine Premier League games this season, but he has only started four times in the top flight for Jurgen Klopp’s men so far.

The midfielder also scored one goal in four Champions League appearances this season for the Reds before they were knocked out by Atletico Madrid earlier this month.

Keita’s lack of playing time may well lead to speculation about his long-term future at Anfield.

However, former Sunderland and England forward Phillips feels that the midfielder should be given more time to settle and prove himself at Anfield.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, Phillips said: “I was reading that Klopp may let four or five players go.

“It has been frustrating for Keita. He has been a bit-part player and that is always hard. He has qualities but it is hard when you play one or two games at a time.

“With Wijnaldum, Henderson and Fabinho in there it is always going to be difficult because these are players really consistent.

“I would like to see him stay. You need to give him a run of games, you look at Fred at United now. He is playing week in, week out and needed time to settle.

“I know Jordan has had a few injury problems this year so next year he might get a chance. I would be in no rush to get rid of him if I was Klopp.”

Liverpool FC are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and two wins from securing the title.

They are scheduled to return to Premier League action on 2 May with a trip to Arsenal as things stand.

