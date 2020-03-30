Jurgen Klopp delivers fresh update for Liverpool FC fans

Jurgen Klopp tells Liverpool FC fans that he is coping well with his period of isolation at home amid the coronavirus pandemic

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 30 March 2020, 05:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he is coping well with being isolated at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Like all UK residents who are not key workers, Liverpool FC boss Klopp has been told to stay at home to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

The ongoing coronavirus situation has raised plenty of questions about the fate of the Premier League season, with the campaign currently on hold until the start of May as things stand.

Liverpool FC are just two wins away from clinching their first ever Premier League title, but their silverware hopes are now up in the air as serious questions are raised about how the season will be completed if there are further disruptions.

Klopp has been isolating himself at home with his family like the rest of the Liverpool FC squad in recent days, and the German head coach has insisted that he is coping well with the situation.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool FC’s website, Klopp said: “I’m good. It is a difficult time for all of us, but from a personal point of view an interesting one as well because I’ve never had a situation like this and was never that long at home.

“From a personal point of view, I am really good, but like everybody else, [I am] concerned about the situation around us, of course.”

He added: “I watched a few movies – I watched the Taken trilogy again! To be honest, that’s how it is – you do a lot of things you usually don’t do.

“I’m still in that period. Two weeks is long but it’s not that long.”

Liverpool FC are scheduled to return to Premier League action on 2 May with a trip to Arsenal.

The Reds are currently 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League table.

