Nathaniel Clyne will be on his way out of Liverpool FC on a free transfer this summer, according to reporter James Pearce.

The 28-year-old has struggled with a number of injuries in recent seasons and he has found his first-team opportunities to be limited as a result.

Clyne has not featured at all for the Liverpool FC first team this season after having been loaned out to Bournemouth for the second half of the campaign last term.

The defender has been out since having suffered a serious knee injury during pre-season with Liverpool FC last summer.

Now, respected journalist Pearce has confirmed that Clyne is likely to be allowed to leave Liverpool FC on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer.

Speaking in an interview with The Athletic, Pearce said: “Clyne will leave on a free come the end of the season.”

Liverpool FC are currently leading the way at the top of the Premier League table, and they are 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

The Reds are two wins from the title and they are scheduled to return to Premier League action with a trip to Arsenal on 2 May as things stand.

