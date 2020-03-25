Paul Ince: Why Liverpool FC aren’t one of the great teams yet

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Paul Ince believes that Liverpool FC still have plenty of work to do before they can be considered as one of the greatest teams of all time.

The Reds have been earning huge amounts of praise for their form in recent weeks after having built a stunning 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool FC have dropped just five points all season and they are currently within two wins of winning their first ever Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will be eager to pick up where they left off when the Premier League season resumes after the coronavirus outbreak.

The Reds were dumped out of the Champions League and FA Cup recently to leave them with just the Premier League left to play for this season.

Former Manchester United star Ince feels that Liverpool FC have a long way to go in the coming years if they are to go down as a truly great side.

Speaking in an interview with Goal, Ince said: “It is tough to say that [they are among the best] but I think what Liverpool have done has been a great achievement.

“I think the quality of the Premier League hasn’t been what it has been [previously].

“Are they a great team? I wouldn’t say they are; you have to win it season after season. I think they have got the talent and the manager to become a great team. Great teams keep winning. If they win it this year and next year, then we can start calling it a great team.

“Like that Man City team, that’s a great team. Liverpool have been good in the last two years but they need to keep winning things before we say it is a great team. You go back to other great teams.

“I say Arsenal Invincibles, those Man United teams and Liverpool teams that kept winning things constantly. European Cups in Liverpool’s case. For United, it was doubles, trebles and league titles.

“Chelsea’s team with Drogba, Terry and Lampard was a great team. Liverpool needs to continue to become a great team.”

Liverpool FC are scheduled to return to Premier League action with a trip to Arsenal on 2 May.

However, it is not clear if there will be further disruptions to the Premier League schedule before then.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip