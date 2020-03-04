Paul Merson: This Liverpool FC star should win player of the year award

Virgil van Dijk (Photo: EA Sports)

Paul Merson believes that Virgil van Dijk deserves the Premier League player of the year award ahead of his Liverpool FC team-mate Jordan Henderson.

Van Dijk has been ever-present in the Liverpool FC defence this season and his fine performances have helped the Reds to build a 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Indeed, the 28-year-old has started all 28 of Liverpool FC’s Premier League games this season and he has netted four goals for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Midfielder Henderson has also been in top form this season, scoring three goals and making five assists in 25 Premier League games for the Reds.

However, former Arsenal star Merson feels that Van Dijk has to be one of the favourites to win the PFA player of the year award this season following his fine performances in the heart of Liverpool FC’s defence.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said: “Virgil van Dijk has to be up there. If you took him out of this team and put him in City’s team, City would win the league. If you put Henderson in City’s team, he wouldn’t even get in the team!

“At the start of the season, Raheem Sterling was putting up figures that not even Messi and Ronaldo were putting up, but he’s not even a mention now. It’s all about the moment in time. Nobody remembers August, September and October!

“Henderson, at the start of the season, wasn’t always in the team, or was being subbed or was a sub, but I think he is a must now and has turned it around.

“He has dragged the team along when they have struggled, but for me he’s been the most improved players, and he thoroughly deserves to be up there, but for me I can’t get away from Van Dijk.”

Liverpool FC are currently gearing up for their home Premier League clash against Bournemouth on Saturday lunchtime as they bid to get back to winning ways in the top flight.

After that, the Merseyside outfit will switch their attentions towards their Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday night next week.

