Emmanuel Petit makes big claim about Liverpool FC and Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Emmanuel Petit has claimed that the current Liverpool FC side have been impressing him more than Arsenal’s Invincibles.

The Reds have been the standout team in the Premier League this season and they are on the cusp of winning their first-ever top-flight title since the league’s inception.

Liverpool FC have won all but two of their games in the Premier League this term, with Jurgen Klopp’s men having only dropped points in away games against Watford and Manchester United this term.

The Merseyside outfit require just two more wins to secure their first-ever Premier League title, but the fate of the season is up in the air after the campaign was put on hold amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Petit has now claimed that he has been more impressed by the current Liverpool FC side than the Arsenal team that went unbeaten in the 2003-04 campaign.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mail, Petit said: “People are looking at them now because last year they won a European trophy, but really they have been like this for the past two or three years.

“It’s amazing what they are doing – it is rare to see a team winning so many games and being so dominant against their opponents all the time.

“They were both great teams in history, but for me this Liverpool team have something special. It is hard to explain what I feel when I look at Liverpool, but I don’t remember thinking the same way when I was looking at the Invincibles.

“They have impressed me more than Arsenal’s Invincibles.

“I am pretty sure Arsenal fans won’t be happy with that. But I have to be honest. When I look at this team, the motivation, the intensity, so many talented players. Something is different with them.”

Liverpool FC are currently scheduled to take on Arsenal in their next Premier League game at The Emirates on 2 May.

However, it remains to be seen whether there will be further disruptions to the schedule before then.

