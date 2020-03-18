Paul Merson: Early Liverpool FC title win ‘not the same’

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson has admitted that handing Liverpool FC the Premier League title ahead of the end of the season would be a huge anti-climax for the Reds and their supporters.

Liverpool FC are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and two games from securing the title, but it is now unclear when the season will be completed, if at all, amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The Premier League season has been put on hold until early April at the earliest and it is not yet clear when the campaign will officially be able to resume.

As a result, there are big question marks about whether the season will be able to be finished at all, with the footballing authorities set for some tough decisions in the coming weeks.

One solution that has been suggested is to end the season as the table stands now, but former Arsenal star Merson feels that wouldn’t be the best answer.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Merson said: “It’s all well saying Liverpool are 25 points clear, but if I played snooker with my mate tomorrow, and I needed 25 snookers to win, and he said: ‘The game has finished, there’s no point playing on!’ – for the next week or two, I’d be saying: ‘But I could have won that!’

“You really feel for them, waiting 30 years for a title. If it was Manchester City 25 points clear, nobody would care! Because they’ve won it already. This team hasn’t won it for 30 years! This is like a film.

“I really feel for them; even if you gave them the league now, mathematically it’s not won. I know they’ve won it in essence, we all know that, but it’s not the same! It’s a shame.”

Liverpool FC are currently scheduled to return to action on 5 April with a trip to Manchester City in the Premier League.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip