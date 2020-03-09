Raheem Sterling fires Man City warning at Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Raheem Sterling has warned Liverpool FC to expect a “massive” reaction from Manchester City if the Reds win the Premier League title this season.

The Merseyside outfit took another step towards winning the Premier League title on Saturday when they claimed a 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the top flight.

Liverpool FC are now closing in on their first ever Premier League crown after having produced a campaign of incredible form under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have only dropped five points all season and they are on course to wrap up the title in the coming weeks.

Manchester City are currently second in the table and have already won the League Cup this season under Pep Guardiola.

Sterling has now warned Liverpool FC that there will be a big reaction from Manchester City next season if the Reds win the title this term.

“Liverpool have been far better than everyone in the league and have been consistent, that is why they are top of the league,” Sterling told Sky Sports.

“We have been slacking, we haven’t kept our standards that we know we can keep to. From now to the end of the season we have to try and win every single game and whatever happens, happens. It’s in Liverpool’s hands and that’s it.”

Asked whether this was the start of an era of Liverpool dominance, Sterling replied: “We won the league twice in a row. Liverpool are winning, leading at this point in time.

“But I’m pretty sure that come the end of the season our boys will go away and come back again very hurt if they do pick up the league, and we will be up and running for next season for sure.

“[It will be] a massive reaction.”

The Reds are currently preparing for the return leg of their crunch Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action with their Merseyside derby clash against Everton at Anfield on Monday night next week.

