Arsenal legend admits he celebrated Liverpool FC loss with ‘a few drinks’

Ray Parlour has admitted that he celebrated Liverpool FC’s loss to Watford in the Premier League last weekend as the Reds fell short of beating Arsenal’s unbeaten record.

The Merseyside outfit went down 3-0 at Vicarage Road as they lost their first Premier League game of the season to bring an end to their 44-game unbeaten run.

Liverpool FC’s run came to an end just five games shy of matching Arsenal’s record of 49 games unbeaten, which they set in 2004.

Arsenal went the entire 2003-04 campaign unbeaten on their way to the title, before losing 2-0 against Manchester United at Old Trafford on 24 October 2004.

Parlour was part of the famous Invincibles Arsenal side who won the title in 2003-04 – and the Gunners legend admitted that he was happy to see Liverpool FC fall short of taking their record.

Asked if he was pleased Liverpool lost to Watford, Parlour said on talkSPORT: “Of course! I had a few drinks that night!

“Records are there to be broken and I’m sure if a Liverpool player was in the same place I was they’d want us to lose as well!

“But it’s no big deal, really. I know it’s a very good record to have and I’m very proud of it, but the most important thing is winning the league and Liverpool are still going to do that.

“At the start of the season it’s all about winning the league title, it’s not about going unbeaten – that’s a bonus if that happens.”

Liverpool FC were knocked out of the FA Cup by Chelsea FC on Tuesday night following a 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge.

The Reds will aim to get back to winning ways in the top flight when they take on Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday lunchtime.

