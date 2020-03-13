Rio Ferdinand raves about ‘phenomenal’ Liverpool FC star

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on the “phenomenal” Sadio Mane following his stunning form for Liverpool FC this season.

The Senegal international is widely regarded as one of Europe’s top attacking talents and he has been earning huge amounts of praise for his fine form in recent weeks.

Mane, 27, has scored 14 goals and made seven assists in the Premier League to help the Reds lead the way at the top of the top-flight table.

The forward has also netted twice in the cup competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s men this season, notching up one assist.

Mane makes up one third of Liverpool FC’s attacking trio alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

And former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has admitted that he would least like to come up against Mane if he was still playing as a centre-half.

Speaking to BT Sport on Wednesday night, Ferdinand said: “Mane’s been phenomenal.

“He’s the guy that normally scores first, I think eight times this season he’s done that.

“Out of the three strikers Liverpool have, he’s the one I would least like to play against.

“He’s unpredictable, he’s sharp, he’s quick, he’s direct, clinical.

“Listen, they’re all great players but there’s just something different about him for me that I really, really love.”

Mane will be expecting to start for Liverpool FC when the Reds take on Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Monday night in the Premier League.

Liverpool FC are currently just two wins from securing the Premier League title this season.

