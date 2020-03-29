Rio Ferdinand tells Liverpool FC fans why the season should be voided

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has once again underlined his belief that the Premier League season should be voided following the coronavirus outbreak.

The English top flight has been put on hold until early May after the rapid spread of Covid-19 across Europe.

People in Britain have been told to stay at home and to only go out for essential trips, and the entire sporting calendar has been brought to a halt.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League will actually resume as planned or whether there will be further disruptions to the schedule in the coming weeks.

Liverpool FC are currently leading the way at the top of the Premier League table, having won all but two of their top flight games this term.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp’s men are just two victories away from winning the Premier League title, but the fate of the season remains up in the air.

Now, former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has underlined his belief that the best option would be to cancel the season and start again as usual in mid-August.

Speaking to BT Sport, Ferdinand said: “Times like these do absolutely push it home as to how important sport, the contact and communication, is when you’re in times like this, when you’re isolated and alone with just your immediate family.

“But I think we have to take into consideration – and it hits home again – that football is just a game. As seriously as we all took it, and take it still, it boils down to the fact that it is just a game.

“And the bigger picture is what is going on out in society and that’s why I was very clear and very sure in my own mind that, if there’s not going to be an immediate fix in the next few weeks, then I think the season just needs to be voided and start again next season afresh.

“A lot of people like Liverpool fans will always say, ‘Oh that’s because you don’t want Liverpool to win the league’.

“Listen, if my team was in that situation I would think about people’s health and the wider society rather than my own gain.

“And this is a situation where I think exactly the same no matter who’s going to go up, who’s potentially going to go down, who could have won the league and who could have finished in the Champions League positions.

“I think across the board, it’s much more clearer, black and white, and just void the season and start again afresh.

“And there are going to be people disappointed, and there are going to be people that are probably more satisfied with that.

“But whichever way you go you’re going to be disappointing people and there’s going to be people that are more happy with the situation when you do it. So not everyone can win in this situation and that’s just a fact.”

As things stand, Liverpool FC are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action on 2 May with a trip to Arsenal.

