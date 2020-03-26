Rio Ferdinand sends message to Liverpool FC fans about the title

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has told the Premier League to void the current season amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

The English top flight has been put on hold until 30 April at the earliest in an attempt to try and slow the spread of Covid-19 in the UK.

However, with the country currently in lockdown and no signs of things changing any time soon, there are now serious questions about the fate of the current Premier League campaign.

Liverpool FC are on the cusp of their first ever Premier League title, and they are just two wins away from clinching the trophy.

Meanwhile, there are a number of other subplots in the top flight still to be concluded, including the top four places and the battle to avoid relegation.

But former Manchester United defender Ferdinand feels that there is no other way to deal with the extraordinary situation than voiding the current campaign and resuming next term.

Speaking in an Instagram Live, as quoted by The Evening Standard, Ferdinand said: “I just think the Premier League should just be voided. Just void it.

“I know there are going to be a lot of Liverpool fans going, ‘Oh Rio, it’s just because you support Manchester United and it’s Liverpool.’

“It’s not that, it’s just that I don’t see a way that it can be done, where health isn’t compromised. Simple as that.”

Liverpool FC are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action on 2 May with a trip to Arsenal, but it remains to be seen whether there will be further disruptions to the fixture list before then.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip