Liverpool FC can wait a little longer for the title, claims ex-manager

Roy Evans says Liverpool FC should have no problem having to wait a little bit longer to clinch the Premier League title this season.

The Merseyside outfit are currently leading the way at the top of the table and are on the brink of clinching their first ever Premier League title after a stunning campaign so far.

Liverpool FC have been in sensational form this season and they have won all but two of their games in the top flight to leave them within touching distance of the trophy.

However, their wait for the title has been extended after the season was put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

As things stand, Liverpool FC are not scheduled to return to action in the Premier League until they travel to Arsenal on 2 May, but it is still unclear whether or not there will be further disruption before then.

Now, former Anfield boss Evans has insisted that Liverpool FC should have no problem in having to wait a few extra weeks to win the title.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Evans said: “They are right to stop the season and it cannot resume until it is safe. This is only football, after all.

“But I hope we get the title eventually, somehow. I hope we get the games played. After waiting 30 years we can wait another few months if we have to.

“We are talking about people’s lives and that’s the most important thing.”

He continued: “This year they have been fantastic in terms of results and style. It’s been almost perfect at times.

“The biggest thing for us was always to win the league. Bill Shankly said it was our bread and butter and I believe it always should be.

“The defeats you took seriously, believe me. The wins maybe you took for granted. Been there, done that. Well, at least we used to. It’s been a while now, hasn’t it?”

Liverpool FC were dumped out of both the Champions League and FA Cup before the Premier League season was put on hold earlier this month.

