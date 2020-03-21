Liverpool FC urged to swap Mohamed Salah for Jadon Sancho

Mohamed Salah (Photo: Screengrab)

Don Hutchison has urged Liverpool FC to consider swapping Mohamed Salah for Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window.

The Reds are likely to be in the market for some new signings in the summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to add to his squad and give his team the best possible chance of challenging for major honours next term.

Salah is widely considered to be one of the best attacking players in Europe, with the 27-year-old Egypt international having scored 20 goals and made eight assists in all competitions so far this term for the Reds.

England attacker Sancho has been linked with a possible move away from Borussia Dortmund this summer and it remains to be seen where he will be playing his football next season.

Now, former Liverpool FC midfielder Hutchison has claimed that he would let Salah leave the club this summer because there are multiple flaws to his game.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Hutchison said: “I wouldn’t accept £140m for [Sadio] Mane, I wouldn’t, I disagree, I wouldn’t.

“They’re the same age but it’s Mo Salah that I watch every single week, and his numbers are astonishing don’t get me wrong and you can’t take that away from Mo Salah but… you watch Mo Salah and the guy does genius things but he does the most basic things so bad it’s untrue.

“He can’t pass a ball five yards, he seems to keep playing this ball where he tries to nutmeg everyone from whatever side he’s on, if he’s coming off the right flank onto his left, tries to play it to a striker through a body of players that’s never, ever on.

“And you watch him and go ‘Surely this has been coached, surely Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff have tried to coach Mo Salah, and he does the basic things really badly, yet his numbers are frightening and he scores a ridiculous amount of goals in the Premier League and the Champions League.

“So I would disagree, I think if you’re going to sell anyone and you had to sell one – don’t get me wrong, I wouldn’t sell any if I was Jurgen Klopp – but if one was to go and you offered Mo Salah for someone like Jadon Sancho, I maybe would take that swap.”

Liverpool FC are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and on the brink of winning the title.

The Reds are scheduled to return to top-flight action in the first week of May with a trip to Arsenal.

