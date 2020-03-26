Sam Allardyce fears season will be cut short and worries for Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Sam Allardyce has admitted that he fears the Premier League season will be cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that could mean Liverpool FC missing out on the title.

The Premier League season is currently on hold until early May after the spread of Covid-19 across Europe in recent weeks.

It remains to be seen whether the top-flight campaign will resume as scheduled or whether there will be further disruptions amid the ongoing pandemic.

Liverpool FC are within a whisker of winning their first Premier League title, and they are 25 points clear at the top of the table and two wins from sealing the trophy.

However, former Bolton and West Ham United boss Allardyce feels that the current situation means that it is highly likely that the season will have to be cut short, and that could mean Liverpool FC missing out on the title.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports News, Allardyce said: “I’ve got a big fear that we should stop the season and look to start again next season.

“I don’t know how you can finish a season with everything that’s going on in terms of the NHS, how strained it is, and everybody needing to stay safe in their own homes.

“I think it’s the way it has escalated into such a difficult period for the whole world and, particularly, for our country, how rapidly this virus is spreading and how many lives it looks like it is going to take, and because the only way we can stop it is by isolating.”

He continued: “It’ll be very sad for a lot of teams.

“In the Premier League, there’s Liverpool, who have had such a fantastic season but lives matter and nothing takes precedence over that.”

Liverpool FC are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action on 2 May with a trip to Arsenal in the top flight.

The Reds have only dropped points on two occasions in the Premier League so far this season and they have been the top flight’s standout performers.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip