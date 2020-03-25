Trent Alexander-Arnold opens up about ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool FC man

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted that he sees Jurgen Klopp as an “unbelievable” manager following his recent success with Liverpool FC.

The German head coach is widely regarded as one of world football’s top managers and he has led Liverpool FC to the brink of winning the Premier League title this season.

Klopp was brought in as Liverpool FC’s new manager in October 2015 to replace Brendan Rodgers, and he led the Reds to Champions League glory last season.

This season, his Liverpool FC side have been setting the standard in the Premier League, with the Merseyside outfit currently 25 points clear at the top of the table and two wins from the title.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the players to have been impressing with his fine form in recent months, and the England international has admitted that working under Klopp has helped him to develop his game.

Speaking in an interview with GQ, as quoted by the Daily Mail, Alexander-Arnold said when asked about Klopp: “Unbelievable.

“Just everything about him in every way. His man-management, the way he goes about it as a person. As a manager, just unbelievable.

“On camera, you can see he is a loving person and you can see he is someone who cares about the people around him. He cares about his family, his players, his staff. He treats the captain the same as a young player.

“I feel as if you see the real person. People have a conception of being very emotional, but he knows how to control it, how it is beneficial around him.

“He is at times [passionate in training], if it needs be. That is something else that is amazing about him. He knows what needs to be said and how to say it.”

Liverpool FC are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action on 2 May with a trip to Arsenal in the top flight.

However, it remains to be seen whether there will be further postponements and disruptions to the schedule before then amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

