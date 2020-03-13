Virgil van Dijk makes admission about Liverpool FC defeat

Virgil van Dijk (Photo: EA Sports)

Virgil van Dijk was remaining philosophical in the wake of Liverpool FC’s Champions League exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

The Reds ended up losing 3-2 to the Spanish side in front of their home fans at Anfield as they were dumped out of Europe’s elite club competition at the last-16 stage.

Liverpool FC’s exit from the Champions League followed their elimination from the FA Cup earlier this month and left the Reds playing only for the Premier League title this season.

The Merseyside outfit had plenty of opportunities against Atletico but they ended up conceding three goals in extra-time at Anfield.

The Reds will now turn their attentions towards preparing for the Premier League run-in as they look to try and end the season on a positive note.

Asked how encouraging the display was despite the outcome on Tuesday night, Van Dijk told Liverpool FC’s website: “Yeah, but we know we have that quality.

“We know we have been doing it all season, I think people forget those things pretty quickly if things are not going well for a couple of games, but that’s the reality, too, of how people look at us.

“We’ve been outstanding the whole season and we have to just keep doing what we are doing. It’s not easy but the thing now is to just make sure that we will be ready for a very tough game on Monday.”

He added: “First and foremost, I think getting out of the Champions League is a big blow, especially when we were in the final two years ago and last year we won it. At this stage we were close.

“The 90 minutes we played, the 95 minutes we played, were outstanding I think. We put them under pressure [and] I think everything happened that we wanted.

“We created good chances, the only thing was that they had quite a good goalkeeper in their team, so that’s also part of football.”

Liverpool FC are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with nine games left to play this season as they aim to win the English top-flight title for the first time.

