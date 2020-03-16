Virgil van Dijk makes honest admission about Liverpool FC’s title situation

Virgil van Dijk (Photo: EA Sports)

Virgil van Dijk has admitted that he would be “gutted” for Liverpool FC fans if the club ended up winning the Premier League title in an empty stadium.

The Premier League season is currently on hold after all games were postponed until the first week of April amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Liverpool FC are just two wins from securing the Premier League title, with Jurgen Klopp’s men currently 25 points clear at the top of the table.

As things stand, the Reds are due to return to action on 5 April when they take on Manchester City at The Etihad – but it remains to be seen whether there will be further disruption amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before football was suspended across Europe, authorities had opted to play a number of games behind closed doors without fans.

And Van Dijk has admitted that he would be hugely disappointed for Reds fans if they were forced to complete the season without supporters in the stands.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Van Dijk said: “If we won it in an empty stadium and the fans weren’t there, I’d be gutted for them.

“Obviously, if there are no fans at Anfield, then it will be a bit of a blow – no one wants to play games without the fans.

“Until a decision is made on how we go on from here, then we just have to deal with it. But when it happens, we are still bringing the title to our fans, definitely.”

Liverpool FC were 2-1 winners over Bournemouth in their most recent Premier League outing before the suspension.

