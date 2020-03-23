Wayne Rooney: What I really think about Liverpool FC this season

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Wayne Rooney says Liverpool FC are fully deserving of the Premier League title and believes that the season should be completed.

The Reds have been the standout performers in the Premier League this season and they have won all but two of their games in the top flight to leave them as the firm favourites to win the title.

Liverpool FC are 25 points clear at the top of the table and they are just two wins from winning the title, but the season has been put on hold until early May due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Few football fans would disagree with the view that Liverpool FC are fully deserving of the Premier League title this season.

Now, former Manchester United captain Rooney has waded into the debate about the title and Liverpool FC’s fate this term.

Writing in his column for The Sunday Times, Rooney said: “Liverpool will win the Premier League.

“Now, as you can imagine, I have Everton fans phoning me up saying: ‘The season has to be cancelled!’ And, of course, as an Evertonian and someone who played for Manchester United for 13 years, there’s a bit in me that thinks that would be good .

“But no. Liverpool have been fantastic. They have put so much work in. They deserve this title. Can you imagine waiting 30 years and then having it taken away like this? The right decision has been made.

“It’s also right in terms of promotion and relegation and Champions League places. These issues are so big for the clubs involved that I imagine there would be a lot of legal fights if the season was just abandoned.

“The fair thing is to finish 2019-20 – even if we have to lose next season in the process.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if finishing the season takes until the end of 2020. Football, like every other industry, is in unknown territory and, just like every other industry, has to listen to the advice and take all necessary precautions.

“For me, that rules out finishing the season behind closed doors.”

Liverpool FC are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action with a trip to Arsenal on 2 May, although it remains to be seen whether there will be more disruption to the schedule before then.

The Reds were dumped out of both the Champions League and FA Cup in recent weeks.

