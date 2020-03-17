Journalist: Liverpool FC in advanced talks to extend 29-year-old’s contract

Liverpool FC are keen to extend Georginio Wijnaldum's contract at Anfield, according to reporter Nicolo Schira

Liverpool FC are in advanced talks to extend Georginio Wijnaldum’s contract at Anfield, according to reporter Nicolo Schira.

The 29-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Liverpool FC team this season and he has scored three goals in 28 Premier League appearances for the Reds to help them to within two wins of the title.

The Netherlands international also scored twice in eight Champions League games for Jurgen Klopp’s men before they were dumped out by Atletico Madrid at the last-16 stage.

Wijnaldum’s current contract at Anfield is set to expire next summer, but according to journalist Schira, the Reds are keen to offer him a new and improved deal until 2023, including the option to extend it by a further year.

Posting on Twitter over the weekend, Schira wrote: “#Liverpool are in advanced talks to extend Georginio #Wijnaldum’s contract (expiries in 2021) until 2023 with option for another year. #transfers #LFC.”

Liverpool FC are currently leading the way at the top of the Premier League table and are 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

They have only lost one game all season and have been in sensational form throughout the current campaign.

However, the Premier League season has been put on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak and the fate of the current campaign is currently up in the air.

