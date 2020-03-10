‘As sharp as a razor’: BBC Sport pundit talks up Liverpool FC forward

Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Garth Crooks has heaped praise on Sadio Mane for his top performance in Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League at the weekend.

Mane, 27, scored one and set up the other as Liverpool FC came from a goal down to beat the Cherries and take another step towards winning the Premier League title.

After Manchester City’s loss to Manchester United on Sunday, Liverpool FC are now just two wins away from clinching their first-ever Premier League crown.

Mane has been a key part of the Liverpool FC side this season and the Senegal international has scored 14 goals and has made seven assists in 26 Premier League games for the Reds.

Former Tottenham striker Crooks felt that Mane deserved special credit for his performance on Saturday as he helped to inspire the Reds to victory at Anfield.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport after having picked Mane in his team of the week, Crooks said: “He pounced on Jack Simpson’s poor touch and set up Mohamed Salah to score before executing the most glorious finish himself to end what was a lucky escape for Liverpool.

“Sadio Mane looks as sharp as a razor, which is just as well because without him Liverpool lacked cutting edge.

“The African Player of the Year looks lean and mean and the one player who could carry the Merseyside club through these next few title-securing games that are clearly weighing heavily on their minds.”

Mane will be expecting to feature for Liverpool FC when the Reds return to Champions League action on Wednesday night with the return leg of their last-16 clash against Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool FC are trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Spain last month.

