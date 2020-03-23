Liverpool FC set to secure new deals for two key stars – report

Liverpool FC are on the brink of agreeing new contracts with Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 23 March 2020, 05:30 UK
Virgil van Dijk (Photo: LFC TV / YouTube)
Virgil van Dijk (Photo: LFC TV / YouTube)

Liverpool FC are close to reaching an agreements with Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk over new long-term deals, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that Liverpool FC have been working on deals to tie down Alisson and Van Dijk to new contracts at the Anfield outfit.

The same article states that the Premier League leaders want to tie down Van Dijk beyond his current deal which runs out in 2023.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC want to warn off any suitors by handing the Netherlands international, 28, a pay rise in reward for his standout performances over the past two years.

The report goes on to add that Alisson is set to put pen to paper on a new deal after having talks with the six-time European champions over the past year about extending his stay.

90Min claim that an agreement with the 27-year-old shot-stopper is close as Liverpool FC look to secure two key members of their spine.

Liverpool FC are sitting 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and require two more victories to secure their first-ever top-flight crown.

The Reds lost to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16 earlier in March to end their defence on the trophy.

